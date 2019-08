As Labour tries to drag the Yellowhammer leak row into its third day, Diane Abbott took to the airwaves this morning to demand that other secret and sensitive Government advice papers produced by the Civil Service are published.

Strangely after demanding “all the background papers” are made public, Abbott refused to commit to doing the same were she in government, despite Jeremy Corbyn just yesterday promising to lead the most radical government since 1945. Do as I say not as I do…