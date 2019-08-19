Has the Value Comeback Been Postponed?

Alex Crooke, Fund Manager for Bankers Investment Trust, explains why his predictions for the second half of the year have changed as political uncertainty continues to hamper business confidence. Alex also gives an update on asset allocation within the portfolio, particularly in light of the China-US trade war. See more here

This is a sponsored post by Janus Henderson Investors. These are the views of the author at the time of publication and may differ from the views of other individuals/teams at Janus Henderson Investors. Any securities, funds, sectors and indices mentioned within this article do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell them. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. The information in this article does not qualify as an investment recommendation. For promotional purposes.
Tags: ,
August 19, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting