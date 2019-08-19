Labour’s Three Year Press Meeting Secrecy

Two years ago, Jeremy Corbyn came under fire for refusing to publish Labour’s quarterly list of meetings with senior media executives despite having committed to doing so. In response to this criticism, a Corbyn spokesperson promised the list of meetings would be published “in due course“. More than two years later, Labour still have not published a single detail of shadow cabinet meetings with media executives…

Following the Leveson Inquiry in 2012, both Ed Miliband and the Government vowed to come clean with quarterly lists of meetings with senior editors, media executives and owners. Labour kept this up until May 2016, however no such reports have been released since; meanwhile, the Government has routinely made this information public. Is Corbyn too frit to admit his cozy relationship with the Canary and Skwawkbox?