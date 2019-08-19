Jihadi Jack’s Dad Sad Son Can’t Come Home

The former British citizen known as Jihadi Jack after he jumped ship to fight for ISIS had his citizenship revoked yesterday for obvious reasons. He won’t be coming back into the UK now.

Whilst most Britons think good riddance, his father has given an interview to Channel 4 saying the move by then Home Secretary Sajid Javid was “cowardly” (unlike the actions of his brave hero son) and the news “felt like a kick in the stomach”. Unlike the news that his son had left the country to fight for ISIS…

The parents of Jihadi Jack, who sent money to the Middle East to fund their terrorist son, described the actions of the UK state as “quite a blow”. Much like Jack’s explosives…

August 19, 2019 at 5:14 pm

