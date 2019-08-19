ITV Broadcast Grieve’s Phone Number

In a post-GDPR world, you might think the big media giants would have a member of staff on hand to ensure their practices are compliant. ITV however takes a clearly more cavalier approach to EU law, as yesterday they interviewed Remoaner-in-chief Dominic Grieve with his phone number on full view to the world. Guido has always said he’s a phone-y democrat.

The interview, conducted via FaceTime from his home in France (naturellement), was promptly wiped from the web – but not before Twitter had noticed.

ITV actually published Dominic Grieve’s mobile number 😂😂 — Jon (@NorthernTubbs) August 18, 2019

Guido is Grieving for inevitable state of the former Attorney General’s phone today…