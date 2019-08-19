Corbyn’s Anti-Free Press Momentum Mob

Despite repeatedly attempting to call the Prime Minister ‘Britain’s Trump’, Corbyn emerged from his ‘Press Conference’ (campaign rally) today looking more like the US President than anyone. After applauding his own speech, the conference descended into what could generously be described as an anti-media pile on, with Corbyn’s baying followers preventing any criticism of their eternal leader by shouting down the press for daring to challenge one of the most senior politicians in the country. He’s following the Trump playbook to a tee…

In response to one woman’s anti-journalist rant, Corbyn half-heartedly said he supports the press, but will introduce dystopian-sounding “media reforms”. Change is coming…

