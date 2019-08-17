YouGov: Brits Prefer No Deal Brexit to PM Corbyn

YouGov has asked the public the question that has been dominating the political news agenda this week. By a whopping margin, Brits prefer a No Deal Brexit to Prime Minister Corbyn. Of those with a view, 58% would rather leave the EU on WTO terms…

August 17, 2019 at 4:25 pm

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

