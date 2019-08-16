Sky News ‘Focus Group’ Stuffed Full of Remain Activists

Fresh from sensationally revealing that Conservative Party adverts “were highly partisan”, Sky News Technology Correspondent Rowland Manthorpe has compiled a report on young people and political adverts. Strangely the only two people interviewed in Manthorpe’s ‘focus group’ are political activists for the Second Referendum campaign…

Matilda Allan (titled by Sky as “Teenager”) set up an organisation called “New Generation for a People’s Vote”.

Athian Akec (titled by Sky as “Student”) is an anti-Brexit ‘Our Future Our Choice’ activist and (naturally) a Member of the Youth Parliament.

The other two members of Sky’s ‘focus group’ were cut out of the report. Presumably what they had to say didn’t fit the narrative…