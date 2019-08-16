Sky News ‘Focus Group’ Stuffed Full of Remain Activists

Fresh from sensationally revealing that Conservative Party adverts “were highly partisan”, Sky News Technology Correspondent Rowland Manthorpe has compiled a report on young people and political adverts. Strangely the only two people interviewed in Manthorpe’s ‘focus group’ are political activists for the Second Referendum campaign…

  • Matilda Allan (titled by Sky as “Teenager”) set up an organisation called “New Generation for a People’s Vote”.
  • Athian Akec (titled by Sky as “Student”) is an anti-Brexit ‘Our Future Our Choice’ activist and (naturally) a Member of the Youth Parliament.

The other two members of Sky’s ‘focus group’ were cut out of the report. Presumably what they had to say didn’t fit the narrative…

