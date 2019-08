The Sadiq Khan ‘blimp’ that was flown on Parliament Square has gone up for sale on Ebay. It was created in response to the ‘Trump Baby Blimp’ that Guido revealed Sadiq’s advisers over-ruled officials to ensure it would fly at an anti-President demonstration last summer. But now the battle of the blimps has deflated…

The item is described as being “used once” and in “Perfect condition, ready to fly!” Yours for just £16,100 or more…