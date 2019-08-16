Labour Quietly Drop Climate Change Target

Jeremy Corbyn has quietly downgraded Labour’s ambition to tackle climate change despite today promising a “green industrial revolution.” It’s not just Brexit pledges that they’ve ripped out of their manifesto…

In 2017 Labour committed to achieving 60% of electricity from “zero-carbon or renewable sources by 2030”, but now they’ve dropped this target to “low carbon sources” in a recent paper from Labour on the renationalisation of the energy networks.

Low carbon and renewable sources already make up 53% of our electricity mix. That share has risen by over 2.5% in the last year alone. On current trends, by 2030 Labour’s new target will be far, far less green than the actual status quo…

