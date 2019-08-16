Greta’s Titanic Hypocrisy

As Greta Thunberg continues to poo in a bucket across the Atlantic, it has emerged her trip is not nearly as environmental as she first made out. Nobody could have seen this coming…

The €4 million yacht she’s sailing on is made of carbon fibre – a material with a carbon footprint 14 times higher than that of steel, and that “spews out a significant amount of greenhouse gases” during its manufacturing. It’s always worth reminding Greta that flying only accounts for between 2 and 5% of the world’s carbon emissions… GQ’s ‘game changer of the year’ clearly putting carbon fibre over moral fibre…

UPDATE: It transpires that the five people bringing the boat back from NYC will first fly over to the States, meaning in total Greta’s PR trip will end up creating 6x the emissions it would have done if she’d just flown over to begin with…