People’s Vote Campaigners Shovelling Sh*t

Since Boris became PM and Brexit by the 31st October has become do or die, the People’s Vote campaign have been looking like lambs going to the slaughter. However today they stepped up their hitherto unsuccessful protests by driving sheep past the Department for Trade to bleat out their woolly message about the supposed dire consequences of a No Deal Brexit. Just more fake ewes.

As the Remainers flocked down Whitehall however, one unlucky volunteer was forced to sheepishly walk behind the protest stunt with a dustpan and bucket clearing up their mess Greta-style. Guido has always said those calling for a second referendum are just wolves in sheep’s clothing…