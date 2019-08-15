More International Students Coming To Study In Global Britain

As students received their A Level results this morning, Universities Minister Jo Johnson announced that this year more international students are coming to study at UK universities. Despite that nasty Brexit…
Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…
“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”