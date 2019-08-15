Guardian’s Chicken Shop ‘Racism’ Hypocrisy

Lefties led by Twitter rent-a-gob David Lammy are have all gone clucking mad at the news the Home Office are using takeaway chicken shop boxes to advertise anti-knife crime messages. The insinuation is that the Department is somehow making a offensive connection between knife crime, black people and the racist trope of liking fried chicken. Of course a brief look at the actual hard facts behind the move completes undermines the hysteria…

Inevitably both the Guardian and Independent have jumped on the bandwagon, which is funny because just three days ago both publications covered a report uncovering how children are being “lured into crime by ‘chicken shop gangs’ offering free food“. Funny how Lammy didn’t accuse them of being racist then.

Either the Guardian and Indy editors have very short memories, or they’re just cynically stirring up outrage…