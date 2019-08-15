Armed Police Cordon Off Home Office After ‘Stabbing’ Incident

A large number of armed police and motorbike outriders have appeared outside the Home Office. Armed police have now cordoned off the area, a paramedic has also been spotted in the vicinity.
Sources inside the building say the Peel Building is now on lockdown. There are now multiple unconfirmed reports that there has been a stabbing, a man with a bloodied face has been spotted being led out by paramedics with blood on his chest which appears to have dripped down from his face.
The latest reports are that a man was stabbed on Marsham Street outside the Home Office and went inside for help. The Met Police has now confirmed that there was a stabbing outside. Reuters now have a picture of the victim:
Stabbing/slashing near Home Office in central London. This is the Reuters picture from the scene. Police don’t think this is terrorism-related. @sdawsonphoto @miholden pic.twitter.com/4Er0XTsljI
— Guy Faulconbridge (@GuyReuters) August 15, 2019
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
UPDATE: The man’s injuries have been reported as “life-threatening”
UPDATE II: Home Secretary Priti Patel has commented on the “unprovoked attack”.
All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street.
— Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) August 15, 2019
The word going about the Home Office is that the man who was stabbed is a member of HO staff.
UPDATE III: The Met have released the following statement, confirming injuries are not life threatening
Police were called at 13:06hrs on Thursday, 15 August to Marsham Street, SW1 following a report of a man with a knife at the location.
Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries.
London Ambulance Service attended the address where they are with the injured party.
The injuries are not life threatening.
One man (no further details) has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station.
Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.