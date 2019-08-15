Armed Police Cordon Off Home Office After ‘Stabbing’ Incident

A large number of armed police and motorbike outriders have appeared outside the Home Office. Armed police have now cordoned off the area, a paramedic has also been spotted in the vicinity.

Sources inside the building say the Peel Building is now on lockdown. There are now multiple unconfirmed reports that there has been a stabbing, a man with a bloodied face has been spotted being led out by paramedics with blood on his chest which appears to have dripped down from his face.

The latest reports are that a man was stabbed on Marsham Street outside the Home Office and went inside for help. The Met Police has now confirmed that there was a stabbing outside. Reuters now have a picture of the victim:

Stabbing/slashing near Home Office in central London. This is the Reuters picture from the scene. Police don’t think this is terrorism-related. @sdawsonphoto @miholden pic.twitter.com/4Er0XTsljI — Guy Faulconbridge (@GuyReuters) August 15, 2019

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

UPDATE: The man’s injuries have been reported as “life-threatening”

UPDATE II: Home Secretary Priti Patel has commented on the “unprovoked attack”.

All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street. — Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) August 15, 2019

The word going about the Home Office is that the man who was stabbed is a member of HO staff.

UPDATE III: The Met have released the following statement, confirming injuries are not life threatening