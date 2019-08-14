Hammond: WTO Brexit is the “Only Honest Model”

Philip Hammond’s failing attempts to rewrite history have run up against the inconvenient fact that there is a wealth of video evidence out there disproving his central claim that voters weren’t told before the referendum that voting to Leave could mean leaving without a deal. In fact they got stark warnings from a wide range of the most senior Remain politicians including himself. This latest clip, at Chatham House in March 2016, is the icing on the cake:

Let’s look for a moment now at the default option – the World Trade Organization rules, which is where we will end up if we leave the EU without a deal agreed.

For anyone who wants to ensure a clean break with the EU, the WTO is the only honest model.

What was that Hammond was saying about a “travesty of the truth”…?

August 14, 2019 at 2:23 pm

