Goldsmiths Officially Becoming ‘Communist University’

Fresh from banning burgers, leftie student dystopia Goldsmiths is this summer playing host to “Communist University”, a week of lectures put on by the Communist Party of Great Britain. For just £250 (or a “solidarity price” of £300), you too can be treated to a week of communist-inspired lectures from luminaries of the British left, from Tony “Zionist scum” Greenstein, and Graham ‘Stop the Witchhunt’ Bash. How long until the People’s Republic of Goldsmiths just goes the whole hog and starts rounding up the bourgeoisie?

August 14, 2019 at 5:18 pm

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

