Contracting Germany Set On Recession Course

This morning saw the publication of dire statistics for the German economy, which contracted this quarter with many voices now predicting that the struggling country is likely on course for recession. Now it’s not just the German Chancellor that’s looking shaky…

Unlike the UK’s contraction this quarter, the German one is based on much less sound fundamentals.  Overall year on year, the German economy’s growth rate is just 0.4% compared to the UK’s 1.2%. The Chief Business Editor of respected German broadsheet Welt has said that Germany has become “the sick man of Europe”.

GDP has now fallen in two of the last four quarters in both Germany and Italy. The last thing European countries want right now is a disorderly No Deal exit for Britain from the EU…

August 14, 2019 at 3:15 pm

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

