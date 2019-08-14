Comrade Rayner Defies the Labour Leadership

Discipline is increasingly breaking down in the senior ranks of the Labour Party politburo, this morning previously loyal Comrade Angela Rayner shamelessly defied her party leadership not once but twice live on state television. Counter-revolutionary treachery…

First Rayner contradicted John McDonnell’s incendiary comments on a second Scottish Independence referendum, then – even worse – she sided with Enemy of the People #2 Tom Watson’s calls for Labour to work together with Enemy of the People #3 Jo Swinson to block no deal. Next she’ll be saying she likes Tony Blair…

August 14, 2019 at 11:49 am

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

