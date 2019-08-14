Wannabe Boris Prosecutor’s Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court Again

Wannabe ‘private prosecutor’ and general all-round freeloader and charlatan Marcus J. Ball has lost another legal bid to get the courts to hear his ludicrous lawsuit against Boris Johnson. Despite the High Court utterly ripping his case to shreds and even finding that £350 million-a-week was acceptable as a gross figure, Ball had the temerity to launch another round of crowdfunding to try to dupe gullible Remainers into believing he had the slightest chance of getting his vanity project heard in the Supreme Court. When even snake-oil peddler-in-chief Jolyon Maugham thinks the money has been utterly wasted you know you’re not onto a winner…

The Court of Appeal unsurprisingly rejected his application for leave to appeal this morning. Ball is still left with the option of applying to the Supreme Court directly for permission, incredibly he has said he will carry on with his farcical attempts: “This isn’t over, we are not giving up. We are pursuing it, absolutely.” It’s Ball’s continuing attempts to con Remainiacs who don’t know better out of their cash that are starting to border on criminal…

UPDATE: Ball has responded with a frankly hilarious video statement on his Twitter account, promising that this rejection by the Court of Appeal is not the end of his public attention saga.

August 14, 2019 at 10:45 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”