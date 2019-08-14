Wannabe Boris Prosecutor’s Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court Again

Wannabe ‘private prosecutor’ and general all-round freeloader and charlatan Marcus J. Ball has lost another legal bid to get the courts to hear his ludicrous lawsuit against Boris Johnson. Despite the High Court utterly ripping his case to shreds and finding that £350 million-a-week was acceptable as a gross figure, Ball had the temerity to launch another round of crowdfunding to try to take his vanity project to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal rejected his bid this morning. When even snake-oil peddler-in-chief Jolyon Maugham thinks you’re utterly wasting your time you know you’re not onto a winner…

August 14, 2019 at 10:45 am

Quote of the Day

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

