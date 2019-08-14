Wannabe Boris Prosecutor’s Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court Again

Wannabe ‘private prosecutor’ and general all-round freeloader and charlatan Marcus J. Ball has lost another legal bid to get the courts to hear his ludicrous lawsuit against Boris Johnson. Despite the High Court utterly ripping his case to shreds and finding that £350 million-a-week was acceptable as a gross figure, Ball had the temerity to launch another round of crowdfunding to try to take his vanity project to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal rejected his bid this morning. When even snake-oil peddler-in-chief Jolyon Maugham thinks you’re utterly wasting your time you know you’re not onto a winner…