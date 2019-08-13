‘Politicians vs People’ Latest

YouGov have carried out a poll of what politicians think their role is, compared to what their constituents believe they’re elected to do. Says it all really…

August 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

