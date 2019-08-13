‘Politicians vs People’ Latest

YouGov have carried out a poll of what politicians think their role is, compared to what their constituents believe they’re elected to do. Says it all really…
YouGov have carried out a poll of what politicians think their role is, compared to what their constituents believe they’re elected to do. Says it all really…
Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…
“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”