Jolyon Given Another Chance to Waste Remainers’ Money

Twitter QC Jolyon Maugham is at it again, this time up in Scotland where he’s brought a yet another anti-Brexit case. This time the famously successful litigant has teamed up with Parliamentary luminaries Joanna Cherry and Jo Swinson to try to get judges to bar Boris from proroguing Parliament to allow Brexit to happen on 31st October if MPs attempt to block it again. Of course, as the Telegraph’s poll found last night, public opinion is on the side of Boris…

The judge at the initial hearing today has now agreed to grant the case a full hearing on 6th September at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Giving Jolyon almost another four weeks to keep fleecing yet more money out of gullible Remainers…

August 13, 2019 at 11:12 am

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

