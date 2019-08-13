Damian Hinds Leaks ‘GE2019’ Email

Former Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds has (presumably accidentally) leaked a screenshot of his email drafts folder on his public Instagram story. Provocatively the subject is “~RE: Re[2]: GE2019 team thoughts & i…”

The draft message appears to be part of a much longer email chain and is addressed to Debbie Curnow-Ford, a local Conservative activist in his constituency, and a ‘Julie’, presumably his local association chairwoman Julie Butler. The leak is decidedly off-message, but adds fuel to the worst kept secret in British politics. Everyone is gearing up for an election this year…

As of Guido going to pixel the awkward screenshot is still online on his story

UPDATE: After 20 hours, Hinds has finally got round to deleting the accidental post

August 13, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Quote of the Day

Speaking to Julia Hartley Brewer this morning on TalkRADIO, the deputy chairman of the ERG slammed the much touted hypothetical concept of a Remainer “Government of National Unity”…

“It would be Vichy style regime with Jeremy Corbyn doddering around as an old Marshal Pétain character, not knowing what’s going on around him.”

