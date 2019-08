Just a day after Sky News Correspondent Ashish Joshi made the extraordinary claim on live TV that “Nigel Farage clearly likes Prince Harry in Nazi uniforms”, another Sky correspondent has been giving their highly partisan views a rather too public airing. This time it’s Sky Sports News correspondent Kaveh Solhekol, who tweeted:

Solhekol has now deleted the tweet. Sky in danger of starting to look like Channel 4 News at this rate…