Sky News Correspondent Ashish Joshi made the ludicrous claim that Farage’s criticism of the Royals stepping into political activism was because “Nigel Farage clearly likes Prince Harry in Nazi uniforms”. What?

Joshi seems to have picked up the phrase from left wing professional provocateur Ian Dunt. It’s ridiculous but expected of a partisan agitator like Dunt, but from a supposedly unbiased Sky News correspondent..?