Public Overwhelmingly Back Boris’s Stop-and-Search Policy

In a country divided on almost everything right now, Boris has managed to find a policy that dramatically bucks the trend. Even 65% of Remainers support it with only 21% opposed…

August 12, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Remainers:

“There’s only one f**king thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit, and that’s the rise of the c***s trying to get the vote overturned.”

