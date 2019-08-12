Goldsmith’s Bans Beef on Campus

Goldsmith’s, University of London has continued its crusade to outdo SOAS as the most loony left wing academic establishment in the UK by acquiescing to all of the demands of militant left wing students demanding a ‘Green New Deal’ for the University. The pledges include…

Make the University carbon neutral by 2025. But not a word on how to pay for it…

Install mandatory first year modules in climate change and ecology. Enticing…

Totally divest from fossil fuel industries. In just four months…

Ending chemical use in gardening. Just wait until they work out what the word chemical means…

Ban the sale of beef on campus. Seriously.

Goldsmith’s SU president released a statement saying “Our house is on fire”. Soon their university’s finances will be too.