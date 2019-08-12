Couple Film Hard Brexit Porno Next to Parliament

Guido has often said that the EU screws the UK, recently a couple decided to hammer the point home by taking to a spot favoured by anti-Brexit protesters outside Parliament. By making a porn film…

The indecent display – happening outside Parliament rather than in the Commons for once – was uploaded to an adult website specialising in public sex around London landmarks. Big Ben even bongs along to add to the mood

The film begins with scenic shots of Parliament and anti-Brexit protesters, accompanied by the national anthem as the male stands to attention, naturally. The two adult performers then take to a tent with the male actor draped in an EU flag engaging in some in-depth negotiations with his female companion, clad in the Union Jack. A familiar feeling for Brexiteers who’ve watched Theresa May’s negotiators happily let the country get shafted over the last few years…

While the couple don’t make it explicit whether they back a hard Brexit, the man does choose the EU flag to clean up afterwards. Brings a whole new meaning to ‘Bollocks to Brexit’…

