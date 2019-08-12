Brexit ‘Whistleblower’ Shahmir Sanni Now Appearing on Putin’s State Propaganda Channel

Hapless Brexit ‘whistleblower’ Shahmir Sanni has been having a hard time getting anyone to listen to him for the last few months years outside of the tinfoil Cadwalladr-Jukes-Byline Twittersphere. After the BBC declined to run his comments about Dominic Cummings a couple of weeks ago, he’s now found a new outlet to vent on. Russia Today.

RT is the repeatedly sanctioned English-language propaganda channel of the person Carole believes is behind the whole of Brexit, Vladimir Putin. Carole has repeatedly pointed the finger of blame at RT itself, Guido wonders what she’ll have to say about it now her pet whistleblower is appearing on it. Her spider diagram is going to need to turn 4-dimensional to explain all of this…

Zoolander is appearing on the channel’s ‘Going Underground’ show at 11.30am to tell his story to Putin’s faithful, now that no-one else is paying him any attention. Funny how he doesn’t seem so concerned about Russia “infiltrating our democracy” now…

Just four days ago the confused Remain campaigner tweeted that he “will never support a Russian state-funded broadcaster”. What changed?

Taking money from the Kremlin to appear on Putin’s propaganda outlet is a funny way to get Russia to “leave me alone”. To coin a phrase, “the hypocrisy is unbelievable”. When the only place still taking your desperate attention seeking seriously is Putin’s state propaganda channel it’s probably time to find a new hobby…

UPDATE: The presenter has now tweeted that Shahmir wasn’t paid for his interview. Shilling for free! Vlad will be delighted…