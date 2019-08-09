MP’s Fart Causes Kenyan Assembly Suspension

A Kenyan Regional Assembly today enjoyed a short-lived row about air pollution – not one sparked by Extinction Rebellion protests – but by one MP’s fart that was so bad it caused the Speaker to temporarily suspend the sitting. In Westminster it’s usually Bercow creating the stink…

One representative interrupted the proceedings to say “Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is“, however the member accused replied “I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues”. The Speaker then suspended the sitting because “We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad“. At least this time we can say for sure Richard Burgon wasn’t responsible…