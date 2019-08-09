Luxembourg Legalising Cannabis

Little Luxembourg has long been best known as the poster-child for everything wrong with the EU, the home of the European Court of Justice and a controversial tax haven that churns out disproportionate numbers of corrupt and incompetent European Commission Presidents. Now Luxembourg is set to blaze a trail of a different kind…

Luxembourg’s health minister Etienne Schneider is leading new proposals to fully legalise cannabis after concluding that “the drug policy we had over the last 50 years did not work” and “forbidding everything made it just more interesting to young people”. It will become the first European country to give the green light to cannabis to such an extent, although hopes are high that the Boris Government may also be open to a switch after hiring two high-profile advocates of legalisation himself. Downing Street has tried to stub out speculation but it has not been entirely blunted…

One German lawyer said about Luxembourg’s move: “The social pressure will be so high that if you have legalization in one of the EU member states, soon that will be discussed seriously in the other ones.” Precisely…