Luke Tryl Spikes His Own SpAd Appointment

New Schools’ Network director Luke Tryl got a juicy bit of PR in SchoolsWeek nine days ago, which announced that he was resigning his role at NSN to become a SpAd to his old boss Nicky Morgan in DCMS. Tryl formally left his role at NSN yesterday. Which is awkward because his SpAd appointment has now been blocked…

Contrary to media speculation that he was blocked because of his political views, the real reason that Tryl was blocked is because he arrogantly press released his appointment before it was approved. Now he’s back in the same publication he used to announce his appointment – this time spinning that he was blocked because he’s a ‘moderate’. If he’d focused more on the appointment process and less on his personal PR he could have avoided this whole mess…