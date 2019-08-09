Corbyn’s Begging Letter to Sedwill

Jeremy Corbyn’s increasingly hapless attempts to be the Leader of the Opposition – not helped by John McDonnell’s freestyling all week – have culminated in him sending another letter to Mark Sedwill, this time begging him to intervene to stop a No Deal Brexit. With friends like these…

Corbyn is trying to get Sedwill to declare that Boris leaving the EU without a deal if a general election had been triggered would be a policy decision and therefore in violation of civil service ‘purdah’ rules during an election. Corbyn’s issue is that the policy decision was already made when he and a majority of Labour MPs voted to trigger Article 50 back in 2017. Corbyn can huff and puff all he likes but leaving deal or no deal when the (extended) Article 50 period comes to an end is the legal default. Boris seeking an extension during an election period would arguably be a bigger purdah issue…

Yesterday’s YouGov poll found that more than twice as many people thought Boris would make the best PM than Corbyn, with the Tories maintaining a 9-point lead over Labour overall. Corbyn had his chance to try to trigger an early general election by tabling a vote of no confidence on the final Thursday before recess, instead he decided to give an underwhelming stump speech in Parliament Square to a few dozen hardcore protesters. Too little, too late, Jeremy…