Chris Williamson Speaks in Carpark Alongside Notorious Tony Greenstein

Yesterday, Guido reported on the farce of Chris Williamson’s Brighton event being cancelled three times by venue hosts once they learnt of his vile brand of politics. Eventually however, Williamson’s loony followers did find a venue to hear him speak… A car park. 

Guido’s co-conspirators who went along found that it wasn’t just Williamson speaking in Regency Square, he also shared a platform with the notorious Tony Greenstein, someone Guido readers will remember for being expelled from Labour after using the term “Zio“, ranting about “Zionist scum” and saying “Gay Zionists make me want to puke“.

If Labour were hoping Williamson would use his period in the wilderness to change his ways, they’ve got a long wait yet…

August 9, 2019

Noel Gallagher on Remainers:

"There's only one f**king thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit, and that's the rise of the c***s trying to get the vote overturned."

