Leanne’s Wild Stab in the Dark

Guido is struggling to work out what the former leader of Plaid Cymru is trying to say here. Does she think women should always carry a knife? Is she saying women carrying a knife is justified? Does she always carry a knife herself? She’s now clarified, sort of:

Of course “don’t carry a knife”. Can’t believe some are choosing my words as endorsing or encouraging people to carry a knife. That’s absurd. But if we don’t understand WHY people do something, how will we stop it? We must debate without words being twisted. — LeanneWood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LeanneWood) August 8, 2019



Either way, not the sharpest knife in the draw…