Former Tory MP and Thatcher SpAd Running for Brexit Party

The Brexit Party have now unveiled 150 parliamentary candidates in quick succession as they aim to get fully election-ready in case of a potential snap election. As well as star comedian and singer Dominic Frisby and a pro-Brexit Marxist to take on Jeremy Corbyn, Guido has spied another interesting candidate among the new cohort. A former Tory MP and special adviser to Margaret Thatcher…

Chris Butler started his political career as an adviser to Thatcher in No 10 in 1980 before becoming a SpAd for the Welsh Office. He then stood in the previous occurrence of a Brecon and Radnor(shire) by-election in 1985, although the Liberals won it then as well. The Brexiteer went on to serve as the MP for Warrington South in 1987 before losing by 191 votes to Labour 5 years later. If Butler were elected, he would beat the record for parliamentary comeback interval after 27 years away from the Commons…