Chris Williamson’s Brighton Event Cancelled a Third Time

Chris Williamson is getting a taste of the hard-left’s own medicine after finding himself repeatedly ‘No Platformed’ – his talk scheduled for tonight in Brighton has now been cancelled by a third separate venue. Turns out even leftie Brighton doesn’t want to hear Williamson’s bile…

Following the cancellation of his event by both the Brighthelm Centre and Holiday Inn, Williamsonistas developed a cunning plan to ensure the event went ahead this evening – keeping the venue secret. In an Eventbrite update this morning, attendees were told:

To prevent the sort of vile abuse that staff at the previous venues suffered, we will email you – and all registrants – precise details of the city-centre venue (five minutes from The Clock Tower) an hour or so before Chris is due to start speaking.

Devastatingly for Williamson’s band of diehard devotees, the secret venue booked – the Quaker Meetinghouse – realised the identity of the person they were to host and also cancelled half an hour ago:

Brighton taking more decisive action on chronic anti-Semitism than the Labour Party…