Chief Whip’s Catty Twitter ‘Hack’

New chief whip Mark Spencer has had a remarkably smooth start to one of the toughest jobs in Westminster, unfortunately for him that came to an abrupt end today with this rather unorthodox tweet. The word ‘Lynton’ appears conspicuously in the first line, followed by the intriguing “please don’t j@judge was @ John…” His one defence is that it’s International Cat Day…

Spencer now claims that he’s been hacked, Guido reckons it looks more like a predictive text-fuelled pocket-tweet. At least he wasn’t the only senior politician having technical trouble today…

August 8, 2019 at 5:11 pm

Noel Gallagher on Remainers:

“There’s only one f**king thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit, and that’s the rise of the c***s trying to get the vote overturned.”

