Pro-Brexit Anti-War Marxist Running in Islington North

Voters in Islington North are pretty used to being able to vote for a Marxist, anti-war, pro-Palestine, pro-Brexit left winger to be their MP. The surprise this time is that now they’ve got two to choose from…

The Brexit Party’s newly announced candidate, James Heartfield, is a former member of the Revolutionary Communist Party who abandoned Jeremy Corbyn because of his “prevarication” over Brexit, having only voted for Labour in 2017 because their manifesto promised to honour the result of the referendum. Corbyn may not be too scared of the Brexit Party with his 33,000 majority, but many of his fellow Labour MPs definitely are…

The Lexiteer has previously called Corbyn a “great MP” but it’s not just a one-way-street, the two Marxists have met a number of times and the Labour leader has even attended Heartfield’s book launches. Hopefully they’re more wholesome than Corbyn’s own forays into writing…