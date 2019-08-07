McDonnell: We’ll Invent Law to Put Tories in Prison

Today’s spectacular Labour second independence referendum row sparked by John McDonnell has overshadowed a far more sinister policy proposal put forward by the Shadow Chancellor last night in conversation with Iain Dale. His desire to imprison his political opponents.

Corbyn’s notoriously aggressive deputy was challenged with past footage of him calling Tories “social criminals” who should be tried in court, initially shrugging it off and saying “I was angry. It was after the first round of benefit cuts”. When Dale pressed him and asked what law Tories would be tried under, McDonnell repliedI might want to invent it”. Marxists always turn to Stalinism eventually…

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher on Remainers:

“There’s only one f**king thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit, and that’s the rise of the c***s trying to get the vote overturned.”

