McDonnell: We’ll Invent Law to Put Tories in Prison

Today’s spectacular Labour IndyRef2 row sparked by John McDonnell has overshadowed a far more sinister policy proposal put forward by the Shadow Chancellor last night in conversation with Iain Dale. His desire to imprison his political opponents.

Corbyn’s notoriously aggressive deputy was challenged with past footage of him calling Tories “social criminals” who should be tried in court, initially shrugging it off and saying “I was angry. It was after the first round of benefit cuts”. When Dale pressed him and asked what law Tories would be tried under, McDonnell replied “I might want to invent it”. Marxists always turn to Stalinism eventually…