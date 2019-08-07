Ian Murray Calls on McDonnell to Apologise Over IndyRef2

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray has launched another broadside against Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, saying he’s got a “lot of explaining to do” over his IndyRef2 comments last night and calling on him to apologise to Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard. This one is not going to go away, Labour still have yet to clarify what their official party policy now is…
