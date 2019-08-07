Derby Trainmaker Wins £2.3 Billion Cairo Monorail Contract

Fears over the damaged Whaley Bridge dam this week haven’t left the people of Derbyshire with much to cheer, particularly during unwanted visits from the Labour leader. At least they’ve now got some positive economic news that Derby-based train manufacturer Bombardier have won a £2.34 billion contract to make trains for the Cairo monorail, beating off Pharoah-cious competition from Chinese and Malaysian firms. Remainers still in de-Nile while Bombardier’s own Project Fear warnings get confined to the tomb of history…

It comes less than a week after Hitachi Rail announced a £400m investment in their County Durham plant. The good news just keeps Tutan-khamin’…

