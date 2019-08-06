SpAd List Latest: Priti Goes Wild

The TaxPayers’ Alliance have stormed into an even more commanding lead in the SpAd Think Tank league table with the news that their former Research Director Alex Wild is joining the Home Office as Priti Patel’s spinner. You can almost hear the steam coming out of the ‘Who Funds You’ brigade’s ears from here…

Guido can bring you another round of updates as the SpAd List slowly gets filled in. Going to Alok Sharma at DFID are Will Holloway, formerly at BEIS with Greg Clark, and Natasha Adkins who moves from No 10. Geraint Evans is staying with Alun Cairns in the Welsh Office, while Elliot Roy is moving from the Scotland Office to No 10. Focus on the Union…

Sophia True is moving from CCHQ to work with Nicky Morgan at DCMS, while Tom Skinner is also moving from CCHQ to join Shelley Williams-Walker in the No 10 events team. Get in touch with any updates as they happen…