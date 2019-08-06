Fiona Onasanya Struck Off as a Solicitor

Three months after being sacked by voters after her conviction for perverting the course of justice, Peterborough’s crooked ex-MP Fiona Onasanya has now also been struck off as a solicitor. Onasanya was summoned to appear at a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal hearing who found numerous allegations against her proved, including a failure to “uphold the rule of law and proper administration of justice”, failure to “act with integrity” and failure to “behave in a way that maintains the trust the public places in her”. Safe to say she won’t be making a return to politics any time soon…

