Brexit Party Select Smash Hit Brexit Singer Dominic Frisby

Fans of Brexit-themed music videos will be delighted with the news that Libertarian Comedian Dominic Frisby – singer of the #1 smash hit “17 Million F**k O**s”is standing as a Brexit Party candidate. Frisby will be bringing his musical comedy and standup, along with some very sound views on Brexit and monetary policy, to the South-East London constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup. The song is more than worth another listen…

James Brokenshire has a 15,000 majority but the constituency voted a whopping 62.4% Leave. He won’t be laughing if Frisby makes it to number one again…

August 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Quote of the Day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson…

“Never mind the back stop, the buck stops with me… The doubters, the gloomsters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong. No one in the last few centuries has succeeded in betting against the pluck and nerve of this country. They will not succeed today”

