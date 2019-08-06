Brexit Party Select Smash Hit Brexit Singer Dominic Frisby

Fans of Brexit-themed music videos will be delighted with the news that Libertarian Comedian Dominic Frisby – singer of the #1 smash hit “17 Million F**k O**s” – is standing as a Brexit Party candidate. Frisby will be bringing his musical comedy and standup, along with some very sound views on Brexit and monetary policy, to the South-East London constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup. The song is more than worth another listen…

James Brokenshire has a 15,000 majority but the constituency voted a whopping 62.4% Leave. He won’t be laughing if Frisby makes it to number one again…