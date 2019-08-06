The launch of The Athletic is yet another nail in the coffin of the dead tree press. 55 sports journalists have been lured over to the £4.99-a-month sports specialist. Many newspaper readers primarily want sports reporting and skip straight to the back of the paper. Now they can skip the paper entirely…

Will it work? Guido expects it will. The bundled approach to news where readers get a bit of everything doesn’t make sense. Half the product is ignored. Some will say that the joy of a newspaper is serendipity, the noticing of a headline that takes the reader in a new direction. Critics argue specialist publications increase our filter bubble making us shallower and narrower in our knowledge. The fact is people generally want to know a lot about the few things that interest them and little about the things that interest them. Love Island doesn’t appeal to everyone…

The Athletic is boasting that it will do quality local sports reporting, something that BBC local radio is killing off. That it will be advertising free because of the revenue from the subscription service. Something the BBC could learn from…