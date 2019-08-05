Guardian Smacks of Spin

The hot topic in Welsh politics at the moment is a new Bill from the Welsh Government seeking to ban parents from smacking their children. On Friday the Guardian carried a report on how Welsh society is supposedly falling into line under the headline “Police and teachers back Welsh anti-smacking bill”, while going into extensive detail over how “frontline professionals” are in favour of the legislation. They even discussed the need to inform “English tourists” that smacking children would not be acceptable in Wales. For a bit of balance they got a quote from a “church in Wrexham”…



Funny how the Guardian forgot to mention the fact that we don’t need to rely on hearsay as the Welsh Government actually commissioned the ONS to conduct a quantitative consultation on the Bill. The ONS survey in fact found that 67.8% of the 562 individuals polled, and 60% when including professionals and organisations, do not support the Bill. Fewer than 30% of people actually supported the Bill, not that you’d be aware of those highly pertinent facts from the Guardian’s gushing writeup…